Moon rejects finance minister's resignation offer: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki tendered his resignation Tuesday to take responsibility for causing policy-related "confusion," but President Moon Jae-in rejected it, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Hong expressed his intention to resign during a separate meeting with the president right after a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
"President Moon turned down (Hong's resignation offer) and renewed confidence in his work," the official said.
Hong was quoted as telling Moon that he is sorry for triggering "confusion" so far regarding policy measures.
His ministry, in particular, had pushed for lowering the bar on requirements for major shareholders of listed firms in an income tax law. It is a highly sensitive issue associated with the amount of taxes on capital gains from stock trade.
Currently, a major shareholder is a person or entity that holds shares worth 1 billion won ($860,000) or more. Hong's ministry wanted to cut the cap to 300 million won, drawing a strong backlash from the market.
Speaking at the National Assembly's strategy and finance committee, Hong said his ministry would drop the plan to change the regulation.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
3
(4th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police