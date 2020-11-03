KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteFood 306,000 DN 500
AmoreG 45,200 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 170,500 0
NEXENTIRE 5,320 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 164,000 UP 14,500
KCC 161,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 159,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 24,400 UP 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,000 UP 900
DongkukStlMill 6,370 UP 210
SBC 9,790 UP 90
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 UP 1,050
LGInt 16,300 UP 150
Daesang 24,450 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,590 UP 55
ORION Holdings 12,800 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 32,000 UP 250
HITEJINRO 33,700 UP 50
Yuhan 63,000 UP 2,300
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 47,100 DN 250
DaelimInd 78,400 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15450 UP450
KiaMtr 51,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 70,600 UP 2,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,100 UP 2,800
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 100
L&L 10,750 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,100 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 UP 250
Shinsegae 211,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 287,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 28,400 UP 700
Hyosung 76,100 UP 1,600
GCH Corp 26,950 UP 3,400
GC Corp 378,000 UP 76,500
TaekwangInd 751,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 20,650 UP 550
