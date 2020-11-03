KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,570 UP 380
SKC 80,400 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,770 UP 120
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,950 UP 3,900
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 1,500
Kogas 27,700 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 108,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 81,400 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 496,000 UP 4,500
HyundaiEng&Const 31,150 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 650
Hanwha 25,250 UP 650
DB HiTek 32,900 UP 800
CJ 77,200 UP 700
JWPHARMA 30,900 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 46,350 UP 1,250
SamsungElec 58,800 UP 1,400
NHIS 9,840 UP 20
SK Discovery 65,100 UP 800
LS 55,300 UP 1,600
GS E&C 28,550 UP 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,400 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 459,500 UP 19,500
KPIC 203,500 UP 7,500
LOTTE 29,250 UP 450
Binggrae 56,000 UP 400
LotteChilsung 87,100 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,390 UP 110
POSCO 220,500 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 68,600 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,150 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,720 UP 95
GS Retail 32,900 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 3,365 UP 45
HtlShilla 75,900 UP 1,000
Ottogi 541,000 UP 6,000
Hanmi Science 55,400 UP 1,600
IlyangPharm 70,900 UP 700
F&F 92,100 DN 600
