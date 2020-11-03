KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 101,000 UP 6,400
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 UP 50
KSOE 81,000 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,850 UP 100
Hanchem 147,000 UP 6,500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 39,150 UP 950
S-Oil 56,800 UP 1,800
S-1 82,700 UP 700
LG Innotek 152,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 29,300 UP 400
OCI 65,100 UP 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,750 UP 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 248,500 UP 13,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,000 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 51,500 UP 1,400
KorZinc 389,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,080 UP 20
SYC 50,300 0
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 UP 2,000
HMM 9,300 UP 30
Mobis 226,000 DN 500
KEPCO 20,450 UP 100
SamsungSecu 33,050 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,070 UP 280
UNID 44,250 UP 750
DWS 27,150 UP 2,200
SKTelecom 219,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 52,700 UP 1,200
HyundaiElev 38,000 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,000 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 250
SK 186,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 3,755 UP 40
GKL 12,200 UP 150
Handsome 29,150 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 3,605 DN 10
COWAY 70,000 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,300 UP 600
