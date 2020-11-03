Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 03, 2020

IBK 8,500 UP 60
Kakao 336,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 782,000 UP 4,000
NAVER 283,000 DN 2,500
DSME 21,650 UP 250
DSINFRA 8,490 UP 90
Kangwonland 21,650 UP 450
DWEC 3,120 UP 70
Donga ST 86,100 UP 1,500
NamhaeChem 8,120 UP 210
DONGSUH 28,700 DN 250
BGF 4,090 UP 40
SamsungEng 11,500 0
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,620 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 0
CheilWorldwide 21,100 DN 100
KT 22,650 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 UP3000
LOTTE TOUR 14,900 UP 400
LG Uplus 11,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,000 0
KT&G 83,400 UP 700
DHICO 14,350 UP 450
LG Display 14,850 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,500 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 363,000 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 165,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,650 UP 50
LGH&H 1,517,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 656,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 15,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,700 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,450 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 86,300 UP 800
Celltrion 259,000 UP 14,500
Huchems 24,350 UP 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,700 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,100 UP 600
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
