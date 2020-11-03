S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 3, 2020
All News 16:30 November 03, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.702 0.698 +0.4
3-year TB 0.980 0.971 +0.9
10-year TB 1.607 1.602 +0.5
2-year MSB 0.879 0.876 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.276 2.273 +0.3
91-day CD 0.670 0.630 +4.0
(END)
