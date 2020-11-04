S. Korea's FX reserves up for 7th straight month to fresh record high in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves climbed for the seventh straight month in October due to a rise in the value of non-dollar assets and an increase in investment returns, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's foreign reserves came to a record high of US$426.5 billion as of end-October, up $5.96 billion from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
The country's FX reserves have risen every month since April after dropping by the largest amount in over a decade in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic-caused market rout.
The BOK said the foreign reserves increased as a weaker U.S. dollar raised the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets, while deposits denominated in foreign currencies and investment profits rose.
Last month, the dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against a basket of six foreign currencies, fell 0.4 percent. The euro stayed flat per the greenback and the British pound rose 0.7 percent. The Japanese yen gained 0.9 percent versus the dollar.
Foreign securities came to $383.7 billion as of end-October, up $4.57 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90 percent of the FX reserves.
Deposits rose $1.36 billion on-month to $30.5 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of September, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
(5th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100 for 2nd day amid concerns over post-Halloween surge