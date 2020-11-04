Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

November 04, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 10

Suwon 11/-2 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 11/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/04 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/11 Cloudy 10

Daegu 13/00 Sunny 0

Busan 15/04 Sunny 0

