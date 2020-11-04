Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unidentified individual detected near inter-Korean border: S. Korean military

All News 09:08 November 04, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified individual was detected by the military's surveillance equipment near the border with North Korea on Wednesday, and the military issued an anti-infiltration alert for the regions, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said

Other details, including whether the person is from North Korea, are not immediately known.

South Korean marines patrol along a barbed wire fence on the western border island of Yeonpyeong on June 23, 2020, amid growing tensions with North Korea. (Yonhap)

