(LEAD) Unidentified individual detected near inter-Korean border: military
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The military is searching for an unidentified person detected on surveillance equipment near the eastern inter-Korean border, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday, amid speculation a North Korean could have crossed the border in a defection attempt.
The person was presumed to have crossed the inter-Korean border near the eastern county of Goseong from the North late Tuesday, and troops have been carrying out manhunt operations for the individual, according to military officials.
Troops were placed on the "Jindogae" alert, which is issued to cope with a possible intrusion of armed guerrillas from North Korea, they added.
It is not immediately known whether the individual is a civilian or a military member, and exactly how he crossed the border.
"Operations are under way. We will provide details later," the JCS said in a statement.
