Seoul shares open higher ahead of U.S. election result
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors awaited the results of the U.S. presidential election.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.98 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,364.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local market followed gains on Wall Street as preelection polls favored Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, raising investor hopes for reduced uncertainties surrounding a fresh stimulus deal that has stalled amid differences between the Democrats and the White House.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.06 percent Tuesday (New York time), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 1.85 percent.
In Seoul, most large-caps traded higher.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics spiked 3.29 percent, and Celltrion jumped 2.9 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.34 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.37 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.07 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, moved up 1.76 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 2.47 percent, and rival Kakao soared 4.16 percent
The local currency was trading at 1,127.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
(5th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100 for 2nd day amid concerns over post-Halloween surge