S. Korean shares up late Wed. morning amid U.S. election vote count
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors cautiously keep a watchful eye on the results of the U.S. presidential election.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.6 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,352.91 as of 11:20 a.m.
The local market gathered ground after a weak start as investors awaited results of the U.S presidential election.
Analysts have said stock markets favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden as his win could clear up uncertainties surrounding a fresh stimulus deal that has lagged amid differences between Democrats and the White House.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 3 percent, and Celltrion rose 2.51 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.85 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.61 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.22 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, climbed 1.47 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 1.06 percent, and rival Kakao rose 2.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,136.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
'Circumstantial' evidence suggests N. Korea's incineration of S. Korean official, military says
-
2
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
3
(5th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
4
(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
5
Police decide not to conduct autopsy on comedian Park Ji-sun