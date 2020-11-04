Ahead of 1st KBO postseason, KT Wiz manager mulling lineup shuffle

Kang brings the rare combination of on-base skills and power -- he was one of only four players in the regular season with at least a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. If Kang can get the ball rolling from the top of the order, then the table is set nicely for boppers like Mel Rojas Jr. and Hwang Jae-gyun behind him. Bae Jung-dae, Cho Yong-ho and Shim Woo-jun, who shared time as the leadoff man during the regular season, could move down to the bottom of the order and then set up RBI opportunities for Kang in later innings.