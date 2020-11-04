Go to Contents Go to Navigation
URGENT

N.K. man climbed over DMZ barbed-wire fence in suspected move to defect to S. Korea: JCS

Lotte Fine Chemical Q3 net profit down 50.5 pct. to 24.1 bln won

All News 15:38 November 04, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 24.1 billion won (US$21.2 million), down 50.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 316.7 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!