KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 28,950 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,750 DN 700
Nongshim 296,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,200 UP 1,100
BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 350
L&L 10,650 DN 100
Shinsegae 212,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,300 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 3,130 DN 475
Hyosung 76,200 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 0
ShinhanGroup 31,150 DN 850
HITEJINRO 34,800 UP 1,100
Yuhan 64,100 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 35,500 UP 2,600
CJ 77,200 0
HyundaiEng&Const 31,550 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,300 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,500 UP 1,550
Kogas 27,400 DN 300
Hanwha 24,600 DN 650
DOOSAN 46,450 DN 650
DaelimInd 78,100 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15350 DN100
KiaMtr 51,500 UP 500
JWPHARMA 31,400 UP 500
LGInt 16,350 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,330 DN 40
SBC 9,800 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 850
CJ LOGISTICS 162,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,600 DN 2,750
GC Corp 382,500 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 749,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,570 UP 20
KAL 20,250 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,200 DN 370
LG Corp. 70,800 UP 200
LotteFood 308,000 UP 2,000
