NEXENTIRE 5,390 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 167,000 UP 3,000

KCC 160,500 DN 500

SKBP 169,000 UP 10,000

AmoreG 45,500 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 24,300 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,100 UP 100

Daesang 25,400 UP 950

SKNetworks 4,605 UP 15

ORION Holdings 12,950 UP 150

Youngpoong 502,000 UP 6,000

Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 4,000

GCH Corp 35,000 UP 8,050

SK hynix 83,200 UP 1,800

OCI 59,700 DN 5,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,700 DN 4,150

LOTTE 29,350 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 850

Binggrae 56,200 UP 200

SamsungElec 58,500 DN 300

NHIS 9,840 0

LotteChilsung 87,900 UP 800

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,470 UP 80

SK Discovery 67,300 UP 2,200

POSCO 219,000 DN 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 67,800 DN 800

SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,150 0

KUMHOTIRE 3,760 UP 40

LS 52,300 DN 3,000

GS E&C 28,100 DN 450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,450 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 459,500 0

KPIC 198,500 DN 5,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,810 UP 40

SKC 81,500 UP 1,100

Ottogi 543,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 70,400 DN 500

F&F 92,000 DN 100

(MORE)