KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 5,390 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 167,000 UP 3,000
KCC 160,500 DN 500
SKBP 169,000 UP 10,000
AmoreG 45,500 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 24,300 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,100 UP 100
Daesang 25,400 UP 950
SKNetworks 4,605 UP 15
ORION Holdings 12,950 UP 150
Youngpoong 502,000 UP 6,000
Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 35,000 UP 8,050
SK hynix 83,200 UP 1,800
OCI 59,700 DN 5,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,700 DN 4,150
LOTTE 29,350 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 45,500 DN 850
Binggrae 56,200 UP 200
SamsungElec 58,500 DN 300
NHIS 9,840 0
LotteChilsung 87,900 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,470 UP 80
SK Discovery 67,300 UP 2,200
POSCO 219,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 67,800 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,150 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,760 UP 40
LS 52,300 DN 3,000
GS E&C 28,100 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,450 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 459,500 0
KPIC 198,500 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,810 UP 40
SKC 81,500 UP 1,100
Ottogi 543,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 70,400 DN 500
F&F 92,000 DN 100
