KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 November 04, 2020

MERITZ SECU 3,350 DN 15
GS Retail 32,950 UP 50
HtlShilla 75,300 DN 600
Hanmi Science 56,600 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 139,000 UP 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,930 DN 220
Hanssem 100,500 DN 500
KSOE 83,300 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 50,000 DN 1,500
KorZinc 387,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 UP 70
SYC 50,700 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 30,400 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 40,250 UP 1,100
S-Oil 56,400 DN 400
LG Innotek 155,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 DN 8,500
HMM 9,440 UP 140
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 226,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,550 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,150 UP 50
S-1 84,900 UP 2,200
Hanchem 150,500 UP 3,500
DWS 26,850 DN 300
UNID 44,650 UP 400
KEPCO 20,300 DN 150
SamsungSecu 32,900 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,310 UP 240
SKTelecom 218,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 53,100 UP 400
HyundaiElev 39,550 UP 1,550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,050 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,900 UP 350
SK 186,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,770 UP 15
GKL 12,300 UP 100
Handsome 29,700 UP 550
COWAY 70,200 UP 200
