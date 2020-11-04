Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 04, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,500 UP 200
IBK 8,450 DN 50
NamhaeChem 8,270 UP 150
DONGSUH 28,750 UP 50
BGF 4,165 UP 75
SamsungEng 11,250 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,520 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 400
KT 22,850 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 0
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,500 DN 500
KT&G 83,300 DN 100
DHICO 13,850 DN 500
LG Display 14,700 DN 150
Kangwonland 21,650 0
NAVER 298,500 UP 15,500
Kakao 359,500 UP 23,000
NCsoft 837,000 UP 55,000
DSME 22,350 UP 700
DSINFRA 8,360 DN 130
DWEC 3,075 DN 45
Donga ST 87,600 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,550 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 UP 24,000
DongwonF&B 172,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO KPS 27,600 DN 50
LGH&H 1,505,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 650,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 15,950 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,450 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 86,100 DN 200
Celltrion 270,500 UP 11,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,100 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,900 DN 1,200
(MORE)

