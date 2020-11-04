KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,900 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 100
GS 33,800 DN 450
CJ CGV 20,850 UP 600
LIG Nex1 28,650 UP 350
Fila Holdings 42,150 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,800 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 UP 2,000
LF 15,200 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,410 UP 130
SK Innovation 132,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 24,750 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 41,550 DN 1,100
Hansae 16,800 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 64,700 UP 200
Youngone Corp 28,900 UP 350
KOLON IND 36,900 UP 350
HanmiPharm 283,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 5,750 DN 80
emart 150,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY317 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,100 UP 200
HANJINKAL 81,700 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 64,400 DN 100
CUCKOO 94,000 UP 200
COSMAX 102,000 DN 5,500
MANDO 37,650 DN 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 733,000 UP 34,000
INNOCEAN 58,000 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 30,050 DN 1,450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,950 DN 350
Netmarble 124,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S221500 DN1000
ORION 118,000 UP 5,000
BGF Retail 123,500 0
SKCHEM 392,000 UP 24,500
HDC-OP 20,200 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 9,300 DN 10
