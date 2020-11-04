Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q3 net profit up 5.5 pct. to 116.8 bln won

All News 15:59 November 04, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 116.8 billion won (US$102.7 million), up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 168.6 billion won, up 20.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.4 percent to 800.4 billion won.
