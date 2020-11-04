KBO manager wishes rival matchup materialized later in postseason

Ryu was managing the Samsung Lions in 2015 when they lost to the Bears in the Korean Series, with first-year skipper Kim Tae-hyoung on the bench. And during Ryu's first regular season as the Twins' manager in 2018, the Bears won the season series 15-1. In both regular seasons and postseasons, Ryu has gone 25-43-1 (wins-losses-ties) against Kim's Bears -- hence his lament about bad memories.