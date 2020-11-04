S. Korea bans poultry imports from British county following bird flu outbreak
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Wednesday it has banned imports of poultry products from a British county where an avian influenza case broke out.
The move comes after the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu was reported at a farm in the northwestern county of Cheshire in England.
The ban effectively blocks imports of all birds and poultry products from the region, including chicken and duck meat, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The farm ministry has recently tightened virus tests on imports of birds and poultry products following bird flu cases in Germany, the Netherlands, Israel and Russia.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious and can make poultry very sick and even cause death.
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
5
(5th LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police