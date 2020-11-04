(LEAD) Bears blank Twins to open KBO postseason series
(ATTN: ADDS comments, details in paras 4-5, 14-21)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Starter Chris Flexen tossed six dominant innings, and designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez smacked a two-run homer, as the Doosan Bears blanked the LG Twins 4-0 to open their South Korean baseball postseason series on Wednesday.
Doosan's No. 9 hitter Oh Jae-won chipped in two RBIs at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Flexen struck out 11, and the Bears as a team struck out 15 LG batters.
Game 2 of this best-of-three first-round series is back at Jamsil at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This round is usually a best-of-five but has been shortened to a best-of-three for this year, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the regular season and created a tighter window for the postseason.
It has been played in a best-of-three format on 16 previous occasions. And Game 1 winners have gone on to win all 16 of those series.
The Bears charged out to a lead only three pitches into the game. Leadoff Heo Kyoung-min got hit by the first pitch from LG starter Lee Min-ho. Fernandez then turned on a second-pitch slider and drove it over the right-field fence for a 2-0 lead.
Flexen was dealing early, recording nine strikeouts through four innings while giving up just two singles.
Oh, who got the start at second base ahead of injured Choi Joo-hwan, gave Flexen some extra run support in the bottom fourth, delivering an RBI double off the top of the right field wall for a 3-0 lead.
Oh picked up his second RBI of the night with a single in the sixth inning, and that was more than Flexen needed.
Flexen pitched around a one-out single in the fifth, and recorded his final two strikeouts in the sixth.
The bullpen finished the job, with Choi Won-jun, Lee Seung-jin and Lee Young-ha combining for three shutout innings.
The Twins tried to make things more interesting in the top ninth, putting runners at second and third with two outs against closer Lee Young-ha. But Lee Hyung-jong popped out to first base for the final out of the game.
The first four batters of the Twins' lineup were a combined 1-for-14 with 10 strikeouts, with cleanup Roberto Ramos going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.
Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung said the pressure was off the Bears' shoulders after taking care of business to start this short series.
Kim said Flexen exceeded his expectations with his outstanding performance.
"I was a bit worried about Flexen because he didn't have any postseason experience," he said. "But he pitched so much better than I'd expected. And our lineup got some runs when we needed to."
Kim said Oh was in the game as more of a defensive presence, and whatever offense he provided was a bonus.
"Jae-won is a great defender, and with Flexen on the mound, we needed some strong infield defense," the manager said. "We thought about lifting him for a pinch hitter at some point, but he swung the bat really well."
LG skipper Ryu Joong-il said his lineup had no answer against Flexen.
"I don't know about making lineup changes for tomorrow. Flexen was at the top of his game tonight," he said. "Maybe we didn't hit well, but I think it was just the case of Flexen pitching a great game."
Ryu lamented the first-inning home run served up by Lee Min-ho, saying, "Without that early homer, this would have been a good pitching duel."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
3
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
4
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
5
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
5
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS