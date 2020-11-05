Korean-language dailies

-- Joe Biden nears victory in U.S. presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Donga llbo)

-- Biden overtakes Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Segye Times)

-- Winner in U.S. presidential election depends on mail-in ballots (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump-Biden race a nail-biter (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden nears victory in presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)

