Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Joe Biden nears victory in U.S. presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Donga llbo)
-- Biden overtakes Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Segye Times)
-- Winner in U.S. presidential election depends on mail-in ballots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump-Biden race a nail-biter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden nears victory in presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul holds breath over U.S. vote count (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump-Biden race turns into nail-biter (Korea Herald)
-- Trump declares win early, Biden voices confidence (Korea Times)
