Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Joe Biden nears victory in U.S. presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Donga llbo)
-- Biden overtakes Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Segye Times)
-- Winner in U.S. presidential election depends on mail-in ballots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump-Biden race a nail-biter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden nears victory in presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump, Biden both claim victory in presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul holds breath over U.S. vote count (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump-Biden race turns into nail-biter (Korea Herald)
-- Trump declares win early, Biden voices confidence (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!