Today in Korean history
Nov. 6
1922 -- Korea's first recognized pilot, Ahn Chang-nam, succeeds in his maiden flight from Tokyo to Osaka. At the time, Korea was under Japanese colonial rule.
1990 -- Four direct telephone lines go into service linking South Korea with the former Soviet Union for the first time.
1993 -- President Kim Young-sam and Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa hold summit talks in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The two-day meeting dealt with the two countries' relations with North Korea, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and shared concerns over Russia's dumping of nuclear waste into the body of water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
2009 -- South Korea picks Seoul as the venue of the 2010 Group of 20 (G-20) summit. The capital city fended off competition from Busan, Incheon and Jeju.
2010 -- Somali pirates release 24 crew members of the Samho Dream after more than seven months of captivity aboard the South Korean tanker in the Indian Ocean.
2016 -- The Seoul Central District Court issues a warrant to formally arrest An Chong-bum, a former presidential secretary, on his alleged connection to a political scandal that later led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight