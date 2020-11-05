Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q3 net profit up 55.7 pct. to 162.5 bln won

All News 08:06 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 162.5 billion won (US$142.8 million), up 55.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 208.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.9 percent to 3.38 trillion won.
