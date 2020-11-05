(LEAD) Meritz Securities Q3 net soars 56 pct on more fee income
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more throughout)
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean brokerage house Meritz Securities Co. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit spiked nearly 56 percent from a year ago thanks mainly to increased fee income.
Net profit came to 162.5 billion won (US$142.8 million) in the July-September period, up 55.7 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating income shot up 72.2 percent on-year to 208.1 billion won in the quarter, and sales rose 4.9 percent to 3.39 trillion won.
Meritz Securities said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, it registered record-high quarterly results thanks largely to more fee income stemming from a local stock market rally.
The brokerage house added its third-quarter earnings were also bolstered by good performances of trading, arbitrage and investment banking operations.
In the first three quarters of the year, Meritz Securities saw its net profit climb 7.4 percent on-year to 420.6 billion won, with operating income surging 26.7 percent to 574.5 billion won.
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid