Thursday's weather forecast

November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 20

Suwon 15/01 Sunny 20

Cheongju 15/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 16/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 14/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 18/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 18/05 Sunny 10
(END)

