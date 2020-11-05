SK Telecom Q3 net profit up 44.2 pct. to 395.7 bln won
All News 09:35 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 395.7 billion won (US$350.5 million), up 44.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 361.5 billion won, up 19.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 4.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid