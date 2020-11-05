(2nd LD) SK Telecom's Q3 net up over 40 pct on media biz growth, equity gains
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 4, 10-12)
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Thursday its net income rose more than 40 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust growth in its media business.
The telecom operator's net income stood at 395.7 billion won (US$350.5 million) in the July-September period, up 44.2 percent from 274.4 billion won the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Operating income reached 361.5 billion won, up 19.7 percent over the cited period, while sales rose 3.7 percent to 4.7 trillion won.
SK Telecom said its media business through its internet protocol TV subsidiary SK Broadband Co. saw robust growth in the third quarter as sales stood at 966.8 billion won, up 20.3 percent from the previous year.
The mobile carrier said its mobile network business also continued to grow, with sales reaching 2.94 trillion won, up 1 percent from a year earlier, thanks to a pickup in 5G subscribers despite its move to end 2G services.
The carrier said it had 4.26 million 5G subscriptions as of end of the third quarter, up 27.3 percent from the previous quarter.
SK Telecom said a strong performance from its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc. also boosted its bottom line.
Equity gains totaled 265.9 billion won in the third quarter, compared with 121.3 billion won a year earlier, according to the company.
SK Telecom holds a 20 percent stake in the memory chipmaker, which reported Wednesday that net income more than doubled in the third quarter on-year.
The carrier said its non-telecom businesses saw strong growth in the third quarter as the company seeks to move beyond its traditional focus in network-related businesses.
SK Telecom's security units ADT Caps and SK infosec reported combined sales of 353.3 billion won in the July-September period, up 15.5 percent from the previous year.
Its commerce business, which include home shopping firm SK stoa Co. and e-commerce company 11Street Co., saw total sales reach 206.6 billion won, rising 18.7 percent over the same period.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid