Doosan Logistics Solutions to supply Geek+'s logistics robots in S. Korea
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Group's system integrator Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. (DLS) said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ to bring logistics robots to South Korea.
Under the deal, DLS will exclusively provide logistics robots made by Geek+ to the local market and maintenance services for them, the company said in an emailed statement.
Geek+ is the world's largest AMR maker, having 16 percent share of global AMR market, DLS said.
Unlisted DLS, a system integrator for automated logistics system, was set up in May last year.
Geek+, established in 2015, provided over 200 companies, including Walmart, Nike and Dell, with automated logistics systems, DLS said.
