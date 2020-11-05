Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q3 net falls 13.7 pct. to 278.1 bln won

All News 10:44 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 278.1 billion won (US$245.6 million), down 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 434.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 382.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.7 percent to 1.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#KT&G-Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!