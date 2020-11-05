Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyong Cement Industry Q3 net income down 27.1 pct. to 22.9 bln won

All News 11:09 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 22.9 billion won (US$20.2 million), down 27.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 54.1 billion won, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.8 percent to 345.7 billion won.
