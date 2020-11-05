Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to receive NSC briefing on U.S. presidential election

All News 11:51 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday South Korea will maintain a robust alliance with the United States regardless of the outcome of its presidential election.

President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to receive a related report from the National Security Council (NSC) in the afternoon, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok speaks at a press briefing, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

