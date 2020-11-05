Moon to receive NSC briefing on U.S. presidential election
All News 11:51 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday South Korea will maintain a robust alliance with the United States regardless of the outcome of its presidential election.
President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to receive a related report from the National Security Council (NSC) in the afternoon, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid