Jeonbuk's 'treble' bid takes hit with fullback's season-ending injury

All News 14:09 November 05, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' pursuit of three major trophies this football season was dealt a big blow Thursday with the news of a season-ending injury for a key player.

Jeonbuk announced right fullback Lee Yong will miss at least three months with a fractured collarbone. He sustained the injury in a collision with Ulsan Hyundai FC defender Dave Bulthuis during the first leg of the FA Cup final Wednesday.

In this file photo from July 26, 2020, Lee Yong of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L) controls the ball against FC Seoul during a K League 1 match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Jeonbuk are trying to become the first South Korean club to achieve a "treble," or capture three major competitions in one season. They have already won the K League 1 title, and the FA Cup would give them two. Jeonbuk will resume group stage action at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League later this month.

Jeonbuk played Ulsan to a 1-1 draw Wednesday, and the second leg is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeonbuk's home, Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.

Lee has made a career out of setting up scoring opportunities with sharp crosses from the right side. He has been a mainstay as the right fullback for both Jeonbuk and the men's national team. His absence will rob Jeonbuk of perhaps their only reliable playmaker from their back end.

In this file photo from Oct. 25, 2020, Lee Yong of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L) battles Kim In-sung of Ulsan Hyundai FC for the ball during a K League 1 match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

