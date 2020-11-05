Aekyung Industrial Q3 net profit down 56.9 pct. to 4.5 bln won
All News 13:21 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 4.5 billion won (US$3.9 million), down 56.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 44.7 percent on-year to 8.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 11 percent to 152.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 25.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
Most Saved
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
3
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight