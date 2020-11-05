FM Kang to hold talks with Pompeo in U.S. next week
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to the United States early next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, her office said Thursday.
She will make a four-day visit to Washington starting Sunday, and the talks with Pompeo will take place Monday (U.S. time), the foreign ministry said.
Her trip will come only days after this week's U.S. presidential election.
Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, will accompany her on the trip, and he too will hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, a ministry official said.
"The minister and secretary will reaffirm the staunch South Korea-U.S. alliance as the two countries continue strategic communication, and also plan to have in-depth discussions on efforts to strengthen the alliance and toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace settlement," it said in a release.
They will also discuss other regional and global issues of mutual concern, the ministry added.
During the visit, Kang also plans to have meetings with officials from Congress and academia for talks on the peninsula and other regional issues, and to ask for continued support for Seoul's peace process and alliance with Washington, the ministry said.
The meeting of the top two diplomats comes after Pompeo called off his visit to Seoul and rescheduled his Asia trip early last month following U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 infection.
Kang and Pompeo last met in person in Germany in February. They last spoke to each other over the phone in late October.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
K-pop artist CL says new song 'HWA' marks new beginning
-
4
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
5
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
(3rd LD) (US election) Trump leading in 5 of 6 major battleground states
-
5
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight