Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's last-place club cuts ties with captain

All News 15:29 November 05, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The worst club in South Korean baseball this past season has cut ties with its captain.

The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Thursday they decided not to pick up their club option on outfielder Lee Yong-kyu. The Eagles said they'll be going in a new direction and Lee, 35, wasn't going to fit into that picture.

In this file photo from Sept. 4, 2020, Lee Yong-kyu of the Hanwha Eagles gives a thumbs-up after hitting an RBI single against the Kiwoom Heroes in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee played in 120 out of 144 games in 2020 and led the club with 120 hits, 60 runs scored and 17 steals.

The Eagles finished last among 10 clubs with a 46-95-3 (wins-losses-ties) record. They suffered an 18-game losing streak to tie the KBO's futility record.

The Eagles are expected to keep cleaning house this offseason, with more 30-something veterans likely to be shown the door.

In this file photo from Oct. 7, 2020, Lee Yong-kyu of the Hanwha Eagles hits a two-run single against the Kia Tigers in the top of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!