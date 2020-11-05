LotteFood 308,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 25,300 UP 1,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,600 UP 1,500

AmoreG 45,900 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 3,500

NEXENTIRE 5,450 UP 60

CHONGKUNDANG 166,500 DN 500

KCC 162,500 UP 2,000

SKBP 169,500 UP 500

TaekwangInd 764,000 UP 15,000

Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 UP 100

ORION Holdings 12,950 0

Daesang 25,400 0

SKNetworks 4,680 UP 75

Hanwha 25,600 UP 1,000

Donga Socio Holdings 115,000 UP 2,500

SK hynix 86,100 UP 2,900

Youngpoong 505,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 31,300 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,500 UP 1,200

SamsungF&MIns 183,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,900 UP 1,400

Kogas 29,450 UP 2,050

DB HiTek 35,700 UP 200

HITEJINRO 35,150 UP 350

Yuhan 64,800 UP 700

CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 4,000

DOOSAN 46,950 UP 500

DaelimInd 79,000 UP 900

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 UP250

KiaMtr 52,200 UP 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,900 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 31,500 UP 350

SBC 9,830 UP 30

DongkukStlMill 6,480 UP 150

CJ 78,800 UP 1,600

JWPHARMA 32,300 UP 900

LGInt 16,700 UP 350

KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 19,500

GCH Corp 38,400 UP 3,400

(MORE)