KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteFood 308,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 25,300 UP 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,600 UP 1,500
AmoreG 45,900 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,450 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 166,500 DN 500
KCC 162,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 169,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 764,000 UP 15,000
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 UP 100
ORION Holdings 12,950 0
Daesang 25,400 0
SKNetworks 4,680 UP 75
Hanwha 25,600 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 115,000 UP 2,500
SK hynix 86,100 UP 2,900
Youngpoong 505,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,300 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,500 UP 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 183,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,900 UP 1,400
Kogas 29,450 UP 2,050
DB HiTek 35,700 UP 200
HITEJINRO 35,150 UP 350
Yuhan 64,800 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 46,950 UP 500
DaelimInd 79,000 UP 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 UP250
KiaMtr 52,200 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,900 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 31,500 UP 350
SBC 9,830 UP 30
DongkukStlMill 6,480 UP 150
CJ 78,800 UP 1,600
JWPHARMA 32,300 UP 900
LGInt 16,700 UP 350
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 19,500
GCH Corp 38,400 UP 3,400
