KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,850 UP 700
SPC SAMLIP 68,700 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,825 UP 65
LGH&H 1,530,000 UP 25,000
BGF Retail 128,000 UP 4,500
KAL 20,500 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,950 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,480 UP 280
Shinsegae 213,500 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 30
LG Corp. 71,100 UP 300
Nongshim 303,500 UP 7,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 82,400 UP 4,100
SGBC 29,550 UP 600
BoryungPharm 15,400 UP 650
L&L 10,600 DN 50
Hyosung 77,200 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 60,300 UP 1,800
NHIS 10,100 UP 260
SK Discovery 68,100 UP 800
LS 56,200 UP 3,900
GC Corp 385,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 28,600 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,750 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 484,000 UP 24,500
KPIC 206,500 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,940 UP 130
SKC 84,700 UP 3,200
LOTTE 29,800 UP 450
Binggrae 56,300 UP 100
LotteChilsung 88,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,580 UP 110
POSCO 227,000 UP 8,000
DB INSURANCE 45,900 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 2,000
Ottogi 548,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 100,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 UP 70
