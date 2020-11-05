KOREA AEROSPACE 22,850 UP 700

SPC SAMLIP 68,700 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 2,500

KUMHOTIRE 3,825 UP 65

LGH&H 1,530,000 UP 25,000

BGF Retail 128,000 UP 4,500

KAL 20,500 UP 250

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,200 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 29,950 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,480 UP 280

Shinsegae 213,500 UP 1,500

SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 30

LG Corp. 71,100 UP 300

Nongshim 303,500 UP 7,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 82,400 UP 4,100

SGBC 29,550 UP 600

BoryungPharm 15,400 UP 650

L&L 10,600 DN 50

Hyosung 77,200 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 60,300 UP 1,800

NHIS 10,100 UP 260

SK Discovery 68,100 UP 800

LS 56,200 UP 3,900

GC Corp 385,000 UP 2,500

GS E&C 28,600 UP 500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,750 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 484,000 UP 24,500

KPIC 206,500 UP 8,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,940 UP 130

SKC 84,700 UP 3,200

LOTTE 29,800 UP 450

Binggrae 56,300 UP 100

LotteChilsung 88,300 UP 400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,580 UP 110

POSCO 227,000 UP 8,000

DB INSURANCE 45,900 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 2,000

Ottogi 548,000 UP 5,000

Hanssem 100,500 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 UP 70

(MORE)