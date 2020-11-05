Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 November 05, 2020

KSOE 83,800 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,950 UP 5,250
F&F 92,000 0
GS Retail 33,250 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 3,475 UP 125
HtlShilla 75,700 UP 400
Hanmi Science 56,900 UP 300
IlyangPharm 72,600 UP 2,200
LS ELECTRIC 52,000 UP 2,000
KorZinc 388,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 41,250 UP 1,000
S-Oil 57,200 UP 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,240 UP 90
SYC 51,200 UP 500
OCI 64,700 UP 5,000
LG Innotek 156,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 245,000 UP 5,000
HMM 10,150 UP 710
HYUNDAI WIA 42,950 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,400 0
Mobis 233,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,100 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 UP 50
S-1 85,100 UP 200
Hanchem 153,500 UP 3,000
SKTelecom 223,000 UP 4,500
S&T MOTIV 55,000 UP 1,900
SamsungSecu 33,400 UP 500
HyundaiElev 38,300 DN 1,250
UNID 44,800 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,360 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,450 UP 400
Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 150
SK 192,500 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 3,815 UP 45
GKL 12,450 UP 150
DWS 28,700 UP 1,850
KEPCO 20,400 UP 100
Handsome 29,900 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 3,220 UP 90
