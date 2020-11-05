KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 74,500 UP 4,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,400 DN 100
IBK 8,550 UP 100
DWEC 3,100 UP 25
Donga ST 88,300 UP 700
PanOcean 3,550 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 21,650 UP 150
KT 22,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 UP1500
BGF 4,235 UP 70
LOTTE TOUR 15,300 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 400
DONGSUH 29,000 UP 250
NamhaeChem 8,260 DN 10
KT&G 84,000 UP 700
DHICO 14,550 UP 700
LG Display 14,900 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 21,800 UP 150
NAVER 299,000 UP 500
Kakao 363,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 843,000 UP 6,000
DSME 22,750 UP 400
SamsungEng 11,250 0
DSINFRA 8,510 UP 150
DongwonF&B 174,000 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 43,700 UP 1,550
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,200 UP 2,100
GS 34,250 UP 450
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,600 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 9,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,200 UP 400
CJ CGV 20,950 UP 100
Huchems 22,950 UP 1,350
LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 950
KEPCO KPS 27,850 UP 250
