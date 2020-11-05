KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGCHEM 677,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 15,950 0
KIH 72,200 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,300 DN 700
LIG Nex1 29,500 UP 850
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,650 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 86,500 UP 400
Celltrion 272,000 UP 1,500
SK Innovation 138,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,620 UP 10
POONGSAN 25,450 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 42,900 UP 1,350
Hansae 17,450 UP 650
AMOREPACIFIC 164,500 UP 500
LG HAUSYS 65,800 UP 1,100
LF 15,300 UP 100
Youngone Corp 28,900 0
KOLON IND 37,900 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 286,500 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 9,600 UP 190
BNK Financial Group 5,850 UP 100
emart 148,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY321 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 45,750 UP 650
HANJINKAL 84,800 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 65,900 UP 1,500
CUCKOO 94,800 UP 800
COSMAX 107,000 UP 5,000
MANDO 38,600 UP 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 UP 48,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 30,300 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 UP 50
Netmarble 126,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223000 UP1500
ORION 120,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 389,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 20,300 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,480 UP 180
