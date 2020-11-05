Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Q3 net income up 75.3 pct. to 14.9 bln won

All News 15:54 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 14.9 billion won (US$13.2 million), up 75.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 28.9 percent on-year to 11.6 billion won. Revenue increased 25.5 percent to 49.2 billion won.
