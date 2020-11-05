(LEAD) Gritty midfielder named MVP of S. Korean football

Jeonbuk are chasing a "treble," or winning three major trophies in one season. With the K League 1 title taken care of, Jeonbuk will battle Ulsan in the second leg of the FA Cup final on Sunday. They played to a 1-1 draw in the opening leg on Wednesday. Then later this month, Jeonbuk will resume group stage action at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, the continent's top international club tournament.

