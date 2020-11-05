Gov't bans storage of face images on thermal cameras over privacy concern
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -– Organizations using thermal imaging cameras to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are banned from storing face images under a new government rule to protect privacy, effective as of Thursday.
The Personal Information Protection Commission has set the new regulation after its recent inspection found thermal scanners in some offices in Seoul stored footage without the consent of people who were filmed, the government agency said.
Under the rule, saving and transmission functions must be turned off when thermal cameras are used. If such functions cannot be disabled, stored images and personal information must be deleted at least once a day.
If they inevitably have to store data, they must get consent from the people and take safety measures to prevent misuse.
"We hope the operators, makers and sellers of thermal imaging cameras will cooperate so that the devices can be used for their limited purpose of checking for fever in accordance with the new rule." Yoon Jong-in, chairman of the committee, said.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly