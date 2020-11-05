S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 5, 2020
All News 16:33 November 05, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.681 0.693 -1.2
3-year TB 0.927 0.955 -2.8
10-year TB 1.527 1.569 -4.2
2-year MSB 0.849 0.862 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.237 2.257 -2.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
