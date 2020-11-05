All hands on deck for manager of KBO club on postseason brink
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- All it took was one loss, and the LG Twins find themselves on the brink of postseason elimination in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) already.
The Twins dropped to the Doosan Bears 4-0 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series. A loss Thursday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, and the Twins will be sent home.
LG manager Ryu Joong-il has entrusted right-hander Tyler Wilson, coming off a long injury layoff, with the Game 2 starting assignment, but the bullpen will be ready to come in at any moment.
"If Wilson struggles early, we could have a reliever out there in the first inning," Ryu said in his pregame media availability.
Wilson hasn't pitched since Oct. 4 while dealing with elbow inflammation. Ryu said though Wilson didn't get his fastball velocity up to his usual level, "He's a pitcher that relies on spin rates and command. So we'll be counting on him to come through for us."
Pitching is one thing. The Twins' bats have to come alive. They struck out 15 times in Wednesday's loss against four Doosan pitchers, including 11 times against starter Chris Flexen.
Cleanup Roberto Ramos struck out four times in four at-bats, but he will stay in the No. 4 spot again Thursday. Against Doosan's Game 2 starter, Raul Alcantara, Ramos went 5-for-11 with a home run and three RBIs during the regular season.
"We didn't catch up to Flexen's fastballs last night, but hopefully we'll do a better job against Alcantara tonight," Ryu said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly