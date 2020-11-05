Doosan Solus to change its name to Solus Advanced Materials
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery foil maker Doosan Solus Co. said Thursday that it has decided to change its name to Solus Advanced Materials Co. at its shareholders meeting to be held on Nov. 20.
The decision came after cash-strapped Doosan Group's holding company Doosan Corp. and its key shareholders sold a 52.93 percent stake in Doosan Solus to private equity fund SkyLake Investment Co. for 698 billion won (US$619 million) in September.
Doosan and key shareholders of Doosan Solus, including the group's Chairman Park Jeong-won, sold their stake in the battery foil maker to tide over the cash shortage caused by the group's power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.
After the stake sale, Doosan's stake in Doosan Solus was lowered to 2.84 percent.
Doosan Solus will also include the production and online sales of cosmetics into its business, which ranges from battery foil to raw materials for cosmetics, it said in a regulatory filing.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly