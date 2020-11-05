Foreign ministry to unveil 'highly tightened' rules on sexual misconduct: vice minister
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry will soon announce highly tightened rules against sexual misconduct committed by foreign service officials posted overseas, a vice foreign minister said Thursday.
"(The foreign ministry) has decided to unveil sexual misconduct-related rules that are highly tightened from the existing ones," First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said during a plenary meeting of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.
He was responding to Rep. Lee Tae-kyu of the main opposition People Power Party, who zeroed in on a recent string of sexual misconduct cases reported at overseas Korean diplomatic missions.
"(The ministry) is in the process of laying out new regulations," Choi noted.
The foreign ministry has come under fire for a succession of sexual molestation cases at its overseas embassies and diplomatic missions, including the embassy in New Zealand.
A local employee at the Korean Embassy in New Zealand accused a senior diplomat posted at the mission of groping him multiple times in 2017. The case resurfaced in July when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised it during phone talks with President Moon Jae-in.
After probing the case, Seoul's human rights watchdog recommended in September that the foreign ministry improve "shortcomings" in its handling of the sexual misconduct case such as the absence of related guidelines.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
BTS to debut new lead single 'Life Goes On' at American Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
5
(LEAD) Biden vows not to extort S. Korea with troop withdrawal threats
-
1
Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
-
2
Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
-
3
WINNER's Mino returns with artistic, confessional 2nd solo album
-
4
83 deaths reported among people who received flu vaccine: authorities
-
5
Seoul city to fine non-mask-wearers 100,000 won starting Nov. 13
-
1
(4th LD) (US election) Trump leading in all but one of key battleground states
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. man captured after crossing inter-Korean border in suspected defection bid
-
4
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. adopts anti-smoking law at rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly